Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

