Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

