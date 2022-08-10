Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 27,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

