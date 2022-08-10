Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 27,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

