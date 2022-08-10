Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

