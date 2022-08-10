Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by HSBC

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

