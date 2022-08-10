Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,907. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Ingredients

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

