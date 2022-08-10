Altura (ALU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.24 Million

Altura (ALU) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Altura has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Altura has a market cap of $19.24 million and $1.36 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altura Coin Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
