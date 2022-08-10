AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 3.3%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

About AMB Financial

(Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

