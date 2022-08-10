American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

