American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
