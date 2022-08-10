American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $122.71 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

