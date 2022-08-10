American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

American International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,292. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,932,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,049,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,436,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American International Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 825,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,819,000 after purchasing an additional 215,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

