American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$27.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.94 million.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

