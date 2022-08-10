American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $617.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 43.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.