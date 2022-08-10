American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.9% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

