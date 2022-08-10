Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

