AmerisourceBergen Co. (ABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. 2,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

