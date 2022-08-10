Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.1 %
NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
