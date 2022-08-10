Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 355,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

