Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 5.1%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 2,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 791,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.