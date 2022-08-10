Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 5.1%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 2,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 791,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

