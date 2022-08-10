Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 26,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,860,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Amyris Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amyris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

