Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.50%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

