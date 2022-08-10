Analyzing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 2.53 -$19.49 million ($0.63) -8.90 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.63 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rush Street Interactive and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 4 6 0 2.60 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 128.16%. Super Group has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 119.70%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Super Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -7.28% -17.29% -13.02% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

