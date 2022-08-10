Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Angel Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

About Angel Gold

(Get Rating)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.