Anglo American Platinum Limited Declares Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3027 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANGPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.