AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 250,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,146,284 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $14.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

