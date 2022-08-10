ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

ANSS stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,694. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

