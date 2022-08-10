Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $6.87 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $127.99 million and $813,772.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00028731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

