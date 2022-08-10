Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.35. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

