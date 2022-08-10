AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 9% Higher

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 37,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
AppLovin Trading Up 11.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -209.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
