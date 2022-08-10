AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 9% Higher

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 37,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -209.74, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

