AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 16,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.95. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

