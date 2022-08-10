Aragon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.55 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00009421 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $89.45 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

