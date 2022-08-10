Arcona Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Arcona has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $11,257.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html.
Arcona Coin Trading
