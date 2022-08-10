Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 449.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,012. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $471.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

