Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

ARCT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,012. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $469.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

