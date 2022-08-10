ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,255 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.62% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $78,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
ARKK traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,674. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.
