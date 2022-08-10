Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 16,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,254. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $303,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arko by 150.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

