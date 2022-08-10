Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Arko Price Performance
ARKO opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.