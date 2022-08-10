Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

ARKO opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

