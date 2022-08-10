Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
Arko Trading Up 3.2 %
Arko stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.
Arko Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
