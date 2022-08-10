Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Arko Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28.
Arko Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.
Institutional Trading of Arko
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.