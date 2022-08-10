Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Arko Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

