Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 52,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,968. The firm has a market cap of $674.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

