Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.15 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 557,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $623.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

