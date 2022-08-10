Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,089.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,213 shares of company stock worth $553,050. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Arteris has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.