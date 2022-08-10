Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

