Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

