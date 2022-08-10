ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 26.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.