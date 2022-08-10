Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,275.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,275.17 ($63.74).

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($59.81) to GBX 4,625 ($55.88) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,487 ($54.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,913.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The company has a market cap of £19.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.48.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

