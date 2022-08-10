Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Technology updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.89 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,181. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 21.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 270.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

