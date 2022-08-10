Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Asure Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

