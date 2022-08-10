Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

