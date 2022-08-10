Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
