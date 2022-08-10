Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.
Aterian stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,574. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
